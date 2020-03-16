Prodigal Son episode 17 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Stranger Beside You’







Following tonight’s Prodigal Son, the first episode back in a good while, things are going to be intense from here on out. There are questions about whether or not Malcolm Bright can ever find himself a sense of normalcy. Meanwhile, there are questions aplenty about the influence his father will try to have. Meanwhile, there are some secrets that could be unearthed and some shocking twists that will define the episodes ahead.

Basically, we have a feeling that things are going to be crazy … and also entertaining. The best episodes of this show we’ve seen so far are the ones that combine a compelling case with great character moments — you gotta give the likes of Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Martin Sheen excellent material.

For a few more details on where the story is going to go from here, be sure to check out the full Prodigal Son episode 17 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

The NYPD dives into a case surrounding a famous mommy blogger, whose husband was mysteriously stabbed just days after their baby was born. Meanwhile, Bright finds his way back to Eve, but can’t shake his paranoia that there’s more to her than meets the eye. To help ease his nerves, Ainsley helps him do some investigating and uncovers a secret she has been keeping in the all-new “Stranger Beside You” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, March 23 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-117) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Like with so many other shows out there, there are questions aplenty surrounding what the future of Prodigal Son could be — the COVID-19 pandemic is very likely to cut down the order for this season, but rest assured, it shouldn’t inhibit the show’s ability to get a season 2. It may just mean that the cliffhanger that was planned may not happen … at least for the time being. We still have time to look towards the future.

