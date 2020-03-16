This Is Us season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Jack, William, & Randall







This Is Us season 4 episode 17 is set to arrive on NBC this Thursday, and everything suggestion out there is that it will be emotional.

After all, a good percentage of Tuesday’s episode is going to play out in a strange alternate reality, one in which we are going to have a chance in order to see Randall wonder what life could have been in the event that his father Jack was alive. We’re going to have a chance in order to get more insight about Randall’s mindset, but the conversation doesn’t just stop at Jack. William is also factoring in here!

The photo above features Randall alongside Jack meeting his biological father far earlier than he does as an adult. The implication here is that Randall thinks that he would’ve met William so much earlier if Jack was there. Is that true? We’re not quite sure, given that Rebecca and Jack were almost always on the same page. Why would that change under these circumstances — unless, of course, Randall was just desperate in order to ensure that it does in his head?

We do think that this episode could be full of some revisions in Randall’s mind, mostly due to the fact that this character wants to remember Jack for a lot of the good. While it’s possible his life would’ve been SO much better if Jack survived the aftermath of the fire, there is no guarantee of that. It’s fair for him to have regrets and wish for a different future, but he can’t become obsessed with it. If he does, it could start to overwhelm him and he may not be able to focus on anything else. Let’s just hope this episode helps him work through some of his issues.

