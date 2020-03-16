Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? The series’ future







Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll break some of that down … and also look towards the future.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way, if you did not know: Last week was, in fact, the final episode of the Texas-based spin-off show. This was always the plan for it to have a short run, mostly due to the fact that the flagship 9-1-1 is coming on tonight. That is always going to be top priority and it’s easy to understand why.

Of course, what we’re left to wonder about now is simply this: What does the future hold for Lone Star itself? We should make it clear that there isn’t anything to worry about when it comes to the long-term future, as the ratings for the series are solid and with that, it would be completely bonkers for Fox to not give the show a green light. As a matter of fact, a recent promo after the finale suggested that the show was already picked up for another season.

So, provided that there is a season 2, there are a number of different things for Fox to think about. Take, for example, whether to give the series a much larger episode order. We could easily envision a scenario where the series airs after the flagship 9-1-1 for more episodes moving forward, and Prodigal Son could be moved to after The Resident on Tuesday night. Remember, after all, that Empire is in its final season. We think that Fox would want a whole lot more than just ten episodes.

We also think that a crossover episode could be on the table for Lone Star and the main show moving forward, but there’s time for producers to figure that out. Nothing is even close to confirmed at the moment.

