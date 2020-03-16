Will Bachelor in Paradise be canceled, delayed for 2020?







Mondays have become a key part of the week for every member of Bachelor Nation, but things are going to be a little bit different over next several months.

As a lot of you (or all of you) already know, last week marked the finale for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. That part of the series’ history is seemingly over and done with. The Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart is still slated to premiere on ABC next month, so you don’t have to worry about that changing.

The confusion for many, of course, is going to come courtesy of what happens beyond this, given that there are some serious question marks when it comes to the remainder of the franchise this year. The Bachelorette starring Clare Crawley has been postponed, and given the current state of the country, we have a difficult time thinking that anything is going to be happening with it in the near future. Meanwhile, Bachelor Summer Games feels like it has a near-0% chance of happening now. ABC itself never formally confirmed it, even if one of their executives did talk about it transpiring in an interview on the Bachelor Party Podcast.

So what about Bachelor in Paradise? The fate of this show could prove rather interesting. Production on it would typically start in the late spring/early summer, so there are a couple of months for the COVID-19 pandemic to hopefully calm down. It’s possible that it could film around that point. Yet, the question then would be how to do Paradise without a new crop of guys. Typically, a show like The Bachelorette would be used to farm out new cast members. If Clare’s season doesn’t come to pass, a crop of familiar guys from the past would have to be used. Could that work? We suppose, but nothing is guaranteed.

For now, nothing is 100% about the future of Paradise. It could still happen this year … but we’d be fooling ourselves to sit here and call it certain.

Do you want to see Bachelor in Paradise happen in 2020?

