The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison, Clare Crawley on filming delay







There’s a good chance that you may have heard the news already — filming on The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley has been delayed. It should have been underway already in an ideal situation, but this is clearly far from an ideal world at the moment. With the spread of COVID-19, there are clearly far more important things going on at the moment than watching someone hand out roses to other people on a fictional dating show.

Yet, here we are, and we’re going to be waiting for some time to see what happens with the show.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), show host Chris Harrison made it clear that filming for Clare’s season has been temporarily halted and he couldn’t be sadder about it — not just for viewers, but also the work that a lot of the show’s crew are missing out on. He reiterates that Clare remains the Bachelorette, and it doesn’t appear as though anything is changing in regards to that. Whether or not the cast remains the same, however, remains to be determined. Clare herself also responded to the news by posting an image saying that she’s already waited for 38 years — the rest of the wait will be worthwhile.

The ripple effects on a delayed season of The Bachelorette could be vast. If there is no season, it’s hard to imagine that there could be Bachelor in Paradise unless you recycled out a lot of contestants from past seasons. Bachelor Winter Games already feels like a little bit of a goner in its own right.

