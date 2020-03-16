The Rookie season 2 episode 15 spoilers: John Nolan’s identity crisis







Next week on The Rookie season 2 episode 15, be prepared for a story that is going to put John Nolan in a different sort of pickle. This is a guy who has taken on a number of different physical challenges, but this one is a little bit different. After all, the threat he’s taking on is a little bit more personal. We’re talking here more about Nolan losing his identity — and the consequences of that could be vast.

Remember that there are a number of different kinds of identity theft. There are the kinds that can leave you financially devastated, and there are also some other kinds that could leave your reputation somewhat in tatters. For the sake of this episode, we’re talking a little bit more about the second one. Nolan’s going to find his job in jeopardy thanks to some of what happens to him — be prepared for an installment stuffed full of drama, and one where we’ll see a desperate side of Nathan Fillion’s character.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 2 episode 15 synopsis with a little bit more news all about what’s coming:

Officer Nolan is having a particularly bad day after learning his identity has been stolen and could jeopardize his position as an officer. Meanwhile, Sgt. Grey must confront his past and testify at the parole hearing of the man who shot Grey and murdered.

This is an episode of The Rookie that seems to be very much intent on doing what a second year show needs to — dive into the heads of some of the characters and trying to figure out what makes them tick. With Sgt. Grey, for example, we have a feeling that we’re going to explore some past pain and also understand where he is now. There are so many episodes still to come, and those could send the show in all sorts of different directions.

