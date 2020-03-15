Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Letters & a COVID-19 update







Today in the Big Brother Canada 8 house, there was a chance to see something that is certainly atypical in the game — letters than all of the different houseguests got from loved ones at home.

Is this situation a little bit unprecedented? Sure, but it’s also appropriate given the recent headlines. Most of the house has been unaware of the spread of COVID-19 on the outside — it’s something that production didn’t tell them prior to Michael’s exit, as he was still learning of the situation when we interviewed him.

Yet, everyone seems to have been given letters so that they are aware of the situation and that all of their loved ones are okay. There are a lot of emotional people in the game right now — we’ve seen tears from Kyle and Susanne especially, and that could consider. We wouldn’t be shocked if some debated going home to be with loved ones. Given the state of the pandemic, this felt like one of those occasions where production would be more lenient on how much information from the outside world they would give the houseguests, and that has certainly been proven true now. We’re not sure how many more updates the houseguests will receive, but we imagine that there will be good news passed along if things start to take a positive turn on the outside world.

With things spelled out, the game will move forward, with Sheldon planning to nominate Minh Ly as his replacement nominee after Madeline takes herself off the block with the Power of Veto. Remember that she won the power last week along with John Luke, as a twist allowed for people to perform as duos in the competition.

