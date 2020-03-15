The Good Karma Hospital season 3 premiere: Is Ruby leaving?







Is Ruby leaving The Good Karma Hospital following the season 3 premiere? What does the future hold for Amrita Acharia’s character?

We definitely understand why there are some questions floating around out there about Ruby following some of the discussions that were had within this episode. Ruby has been away, but we also think that she loves what she does and the people she is around.

Oh, and did we mention that she loves Gabriel? Because it definitely felt that way with that kiss at the end of the premiere. For those who have been wanting to see some progression with the two characters, we had that near the end of the episode … though there is no guarantee they will stay that way.

Basically, one of the big challenges you’re going to see this season is an appearance from Aisha, someone who had major ties to Gabriel’s past — and someone who could cause some chaos in the relationship moving forward. Speaking via the Radio Times, here is what James Krishna Floyd had to say on the subject of the upcoming conflict:

“Gabriel and Aisha know each other, they know each other very well – I mean look, what Dan [Sefton, series creator] and his team did is very clever, they have thrown a bomb into his relationship, Gabriel and Ruby have, and you don’t know when it’s gonna explode or not, and that’s basically what happens… She [Aisha] comes in and she shakes up everything, and obviously there’s history between her and Gabriel, and it’s very interesting..

“I think it’s the first time this series where Gabriel really has kind of been put in his place truly, by someone he has a history with – it’s different obviously with his boss, but this is someone who knows him better than anyone else, who’s ever known him in the entire show. We do see Gabriel just – he is so vulnerable here. More than we’ve ever seen. And a lot of that is to do with Aisha.”

In getting back to the question at the heart of the title, we don’t foresee Ruby departing anytime soon. Yet, we do think that those questions are going to continue to be important. Just with the show’s history in mind, it’s hard to avoid them.

What did you think about The Good Karma Hospital season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to then also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ITV.)

