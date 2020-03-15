Better Call Saul season 5 episode 5 sneak peek: Kim presents ‘bad’ news







Better Call Saul season 5 episode 5 is airing on AMC tomorrow night, and there are more problems ahead for Kim Wexler. Take, for example, what’s going on when it comes to her job with Mesa Verde.

We don’t think Kim loves what she’s been forced to do with the company. It’s not a fun job, she’s not getting to help the little guy, and her boss isn’t exactly a breath of fresh air. Remember that she tried her best in order to help Mr. Acker, the grumpy guy who refused to give up his land for development — even though there was technically a contract saying that he had to.

Now, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman is representing Acker, and that presents a complication in its own right. That is at the forefront of the new sneak peek below, one where you see Kim give the news about what’s going on. Suffice it to say, there is a good bit of surprise on the other side of this. If Kim’s involvement in everything becomes clear, we could easily see this being a move that hurts her professionally — and in a rather profound way.

One of the big takeaways that we’ve had on Better Call Saul so far this season is that we’re seeing a lot of different sides to Kim — all of them interesting. Think about it more like this: She wants to have some of the underdog spirit of Jimmy without the dirty deeds. She wants to be a great lawyer without having to lie or cheat. She’s willing to throw some beer bottles when she’s frustrated, but she’s sweep them up the next morning. Jimmy’s willing to just let the filth lie there for someone else to clean it up.

