Supergirl season 5 episode 15 sneak peek: Nia sets a record







This weekend will bring you Supergirl season 5 episode 15, and you can go ahead and expect this one to be thrilling — but also at the same time emotional. This is an episode that will explore Nia Nal’s life in a way that we don’t often see on the show, whether it be her day-to-day life or the prejudices she routinely faces as transgender in 2020.

All things considered, though, the sneak peek below is actually rather lighthearted in nature at the start. Remember when the Dominators were a big part of a crossover event? Well, Nia just so happens to set a record for containing one of them in front of Supergirl. The act makes what the Arrowverse went through with the Dominators feel almost insignificant by comparison, but it’s a reminder of how far everyone has come. (Plus, stopping one Dominator is very much different than stopping a lot of them.)

At the end of the sneak peek, things become a little bit more dramatic with the arrival of Brainy to the scene. This is a reminder of the distance that there is between Dreamer and Brainy, and also the awkwardness that seems to now be present in everything they do. This is a relationship that we really hope is improved before we make it to the end of the season, but we don’t know how you can watch the video below and feel altogether confident about anything. There are some major issues present here and some sounds that are going to take some time in order to heal.

Given that Supergirl recently halted production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it also remains to be seen just how much more time there’s going to be to explore any of this stuff in the immediate future. We almost have to embrace and appreciate every episode of this series for however long that we have them.

Related News – Be sure to secure some other information now on Supergirl, including further insights on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on Supergirl season 5 episode 15?

Be sure to let us know in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you do want some other updates on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







