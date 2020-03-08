Supergirl season 5 episode 15 spoilers: Nia Nal fights back







Next week on Supergirl season 5 episode 15, you are going to have a chance to see one of the most emotional stories of the season. It features Nia Nal at the center of it, and one of the biggest question marks surrounding what’s next is whether or not she can withstand attacks over who she is. We’ve seen a lot of stories to date that are about exploring her powers and some of her origins. For this upcoming episode, the focus is being shifted over to her being transgender. What she is going to experience in this episode is something that countless people are forced to endure every single day.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supergirl season 5 episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

DREAMER STEPS UP TO PROTECT HER COMMUNITY AFTER HER ROOMMATE IS VICIOUSLY ATTACKED – Nia’s (Nicole Maines) roommate, Yvette (guest star Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer because he doesn’t like that Dreamer is transgender and wants her to quit being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from additional harm, Dreamer refuses to give into his threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stands by Dreamer and enlists additional help from Brainy (Jesse Rath). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber (#515). Original airdate 3/15/2020.

While we imagine there being elements aplenty in this episode that matter to the long-term arcs of the season, there could be something in “Reality Bytes” that succeeds in a standalone capacity. The idea for this episode is to showcase what transgender people go through — Dreamer can be a beacon, and we hope that this story is one that shines the largest light. We hope that there is a beautiful picture that is told within the story from start to finish.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 5 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you check that out, remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







