Homeland season 8 episode 7 spoilers: Unlikely allies abound







Next week, Homeland season 8 episode 7 will arrive on Showtime and bring with it all sorts of interesting, surprising events. This is an installment that will be all about characters trying to move forward amidst a devastating time.

Think about it — there are so few people who Carrie and Saul can feel like they really trust anymore. For Carrie, for example, she’s losing associates all over the place as there are question marks regarding her past with Yevgeny in Russia. Meanwhile, with Saul he’s dealing with a government that no longer feels like his own, plus questions as to who to trust and concerns over some possible conspiracy theories lurking underneath the surface. This is a complicated show and, in the end, it will only become more so over the next few weeks.

Do we think that things will get a little bit better? Maybe, but that’s not something that is going to happen right away. There is still enough story to tell that should leave you shaking in your boots.

For a few more details on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full Homeland season 8 episode 7 synopsis below:

Saul unexpectedly comes across an unlikely ally that could change things, but the same thing happens to Carrie.

We are officially at the halfway point of the season — there are still six more installments still to come, and we imagine that through those, we’ll have a chance to still see more installments even still. Let’s just go ahead and hope that they can live up to some of the expectations that we’ve got currently in our brain.

