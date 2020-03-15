Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 15)







It’s day 15 in the Big Brother Canada 8 house, but the most important piece of information comes down to this: Who won the Veto.

After all, this competition is perhaps one of the most unusual ones that we’ve seen in some time. Let’s start by setting the table for it now. Players are actually competing as duos this time around rather than just going about this as solo players. The person who wins the Veto gets to have the power, while their partner (seemingly chosen by them) will have the ability to then earn safety.

Yesterday, Head of Household Sheldon opted to go ahead and nominate Madeline and Rianne — the latter seems to be the target, but there have been questions about that changing given that Minh Ly has been causing all sorts of problems within the game. She’s also been blamed for “getting to” Vanessa, when in reality Vanessa has been just as guilty for giving her a lot of that information in the first place.

Here are the Veto players: Maddy (who picked John Luke), Rianne (Hira), Brooke (Susanne), Chris (Kyle), and then Minh Ly (Vanessa). The fact that Minh chose Vanessa over Jamar is probably rather telling in the first place of the relationship that these two have within the context of the game.

Who won the Veto?

Madeline and John Luke! One of them has the Veto and now, both of them are safe. We know that Rianne was the target, and there is a good chance that she could still go home after all of this. Yet, we do think that there is more room for questions now than ever before.

