MacGyver season 4 filming wraps early; see Lucas Till’s message







There are still plenty of MacGyver season 4 episodes to air on CBS — but there won’t be any more filmed as of this spring.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series star Lucas Till confirmed that like so many other television productions all over the country, filming is shutting down a little bit early. The reason for that is an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that has spread all over the world. Avoiding large gatherings is something that has been strongly recommended, and being able to stop filming now is the best way to ensure that everyone stays safe.

Still, it can be quite emotional shutting down filming for a show like MacGyver, even if doing it early is the right thing to do. There are so many friends that you make on set and while the days are long, there is no other experience quite like it. It’s especially tough in a situation like this when the goodbye can feel so abrupt and there is no official renewal for another season yet. (If we were to guess, though, we would wager that MacGyver will return for another season. It’s hard to fathom another outcome here, especially with Hawaii Five-0 concluding with season 10.)

More than likely, MacGyver is not going to have the end for season 4 that was originally planned, but we’ve got a good feeling that the writers will pick up where they left off in the event a season 5 happens. Everyone’s doing their best amidst what is one of the most delicate and dangerous situations in some time.

