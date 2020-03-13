MacGyver season 4 episode 7 return date, schedule change







Are you interested in learning the MacGyver season 4 episode 7 return date, plus some other alterations when it comes to the show’s schedule? Within this article, we come bearing a little bit more news on both of these things?

Let’s kick things off here with this — there is no new episode of the show next week, which is something that was always the plan for the CBS reboot. Previously, the plan was for all of the network’s Friday lineup to be off the air for two weeks because of March Madness. However, with the NCAA tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some changes when it comes to the schedule for the future. The plan now, per CBS, is to air an original episode (episode 7) on Friday, March 27, with another one following on April 3 — the original return date following tonight’s new episode.

For those of you who love getting new episodes of the series with regularity, this is good news … though it may be the only big of good news that we have at the moment. The truth here is that we’re in the midst of a major international crisis and the most important thing is the safety of everyone. We hope that you’re watching these episodes in the comfort of your home with those you love — TV can get you through tough times, as it’s a nice distraction from much of the outside world. We don’t want to speak too much on the long-term schedule this season — we’re really at a point here where everything has to be taken one week at a time. That’s the right path forward, and rest assured we’ll have more news soon.

By and large, though, we imagine that save for next week, there will be new episodes on Fridays for much of the remainder of this spring. There’s not much of a reason to shake things up now.

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 4 episode 7?

