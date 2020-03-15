Chicago Fire season 8 filming wraps; the plan for remaining episodes







Like so many other shows on broadcast television, some major curveballs have been thrown in the direction of Chicago Fire. Because of the spread of the COVD-19 pandemic, filming for the NBC series has been halted, and we now know for certain that there are 20 episodes that will constitute the season overall.

In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Derek Haas was to first to confirm the news, noting that there were originally 23 episodes that were planned for the season. He goes on to add that the ending to this season will not be as much of a cliffhanger as you’ve seen in the past, and that the hope is that moving into season 9, the show will start with some of the episodes that were once planned for the end of season 8. We imagine that there will be some adjustments here and there, but the objective is not to deprive you of any story. Instead, the goal is to ensure that everyone is safe. That will always be top priority.

Does this mean that certain storylines that have been hyped up for months may not be paid off this spring? Potentially so, but it does also mean that you have a lot of other stuff worth looking forward to this fall. It’s fair to say that both Chicago Med and Chicago PD will likely follow similar plans, as the three shows have a tendency to do almost everything in lockstep.

Remember that all three series in the One Chicago world have been renewed for three more seasons — because of that, at least you can enter this hiatus knowing full well that there are a lot of other great stories worth looking forward to. We have faith in Haas and the team to deliver all sorts of great stuff moving forward — after all, they haven’t let us down so far.

I was waiting to post this until we officially wrapped Season 8. We completed shooting 20 episodes of a planned 23. Our cast and crew stepped up all season long, but even more so in this last week when things got so topsy-turvy. — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) March 14, 2020

