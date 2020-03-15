God Friended Me season 2 episode 17 sneak peek: A trip to the cinema







Sunday night’s God Friended Me season 2 episode 17 is entitled “Harlem Cinema House,” and we don’t think it takes all that much effort to figure out why. This is an installment where an old-school movie theater takes center stage, especially when it finds itself in grave danger of survival.

Also, this is of course where Miles comes into play. Over the course of this episode, he will receive a Friend Suggestion to help preserve the place’s legacy, and along the way, he is also going to have a chance to spend some time with someone he cares about in Ali. That’s the focus of the latest sneak peek below, and a trip to the movies may also be a rather welcome distraction for Miles’ sister while she is in the midst of a cancer battle.

If there’s one thing that we’ve learned about this show through watching it more than a year and a half, it’s this: No struggle is altogether easy. Therefore, we can’t exactly sit here and proclaim that Miles will be able to snap his fingers and ensure that everything will end up being okay for the cinema. Yet, he does have a personal connection to it beyond it just being tied to a Friend Suggestion; it just so happens to also be a place where he experienced old movies for the first time. God sends him over a recommendation for The Maltese Falcon, which is enough of a hint to cause Miles to make a beeline for the cinema in the first place. He recognizes fully that there are not too many other places out there where you can check out movies from bygone eras, even in a metropolis that is as sprawling as New York City is.

While we know this Friend Suggestion could be personal to Miles, let’s also keep hoping that there’s a path here to him also getting more clues on the Account’s identity at the same time.

