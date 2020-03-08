God Friended Me season 2 episode 17 spoilers: ‘Harlem Cinema House’







Next week on God Friended Me season 2 episode 17, be prepared to see a story about an institution just as much as a person. The title here is “Harlem Cinema House,” and you’re going to be seeing Miles in as great of a position of underdog as ever. With the help of his friends, he is working to save an old movie theater. That’s easier said than done.

What’s the reason for that? Well, for starters, movie theaters aren’t always the hippest thing in town these days — not only that, but this is one in Harlem. The price of real estate there isn’t exactly low. There’s going to be a lot of effort that needs to be taken in order to ensure that the job gets done. We wonder how exactly this will be tied to Corey or the God Account, and maybe that is a picture that will become a little bit clearer over time.

Below, CarterMatt has the full God Friended Me season 2 episode 17 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

“Harlem Cinema House” – When the God Account sends Miles the names of three employees of an old movie theater he and Ali used to go to as children, he makes it his mission to help the theater’s owner, Mr. Johnson (Frankie Faison), raise the money to save the theater before it closes down, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, March 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode is going to be the last one before a brief one-week hiatus. While this may not technically mean anything, our hope is that the writers are going to sit up a situation here where we’ve got a few different teases to lead us into the final five episodes of the season — ones that will hopefully prove to be quite epic.

