Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Next host & more

Yet, we don’t have great news for many of you hoping for that sort of live-TV distraction — SNL is going to remain off the air for the time being. There is no new installment coming on the network tonight. Is it related in some way to the spread of COVID-19? As far as we can say at the moment, the simple answer to that is “no.” It seems as though it was always the plan following the Daniel Craig episode for there to be a couple of weeks off — there were plenty of sketches themed around the coronavirus last week, but SNL can plan on content a little bit quicker than they can air dates.

Even if SNL was on the air tonight, there was a good chance that it would have been canceled. Many other NBC late-night shows have opted for that as opposed to doing a show without an audience — see The Tonight Show / Late Night as prime examples. The safety of the entire cast and crew remain of the utmost concern, so it’s always best to err on the side of caution.

For now, Saturday Night Live is slated to return on March 26 with host John Krasinski as well as musical guest Dua Lipa. Remember that this is very much subject to change. While SNL would probably not need to return to work in the coming week to produce this episode, they would in the week that follows. There would need to be meetings, rehearsals, costume fittings and the like over that week, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the episode delayed with safety in mind.

Rest assured, we’ll have some more news on this ever-developing situation as it starts to come out.

