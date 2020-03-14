NCIS season 18: Sean Murray confirms renewal not official yet







For a brief matter of minutes earlier today, there were some NCIS fans certainly hoping for the best when it comes to a season 18 renewal. Why is that? It has a lot to do with a social-media statement from series regular Sean Murray.

Earlier today, Murray (who plays McGee on the series) posted a message about the filming hiatus that stems from the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping much of the world. Season 18 will finish with 20 episodes, four fewer than the original plan, and that means that some of these planned stories will have to air during a potential 18. We think that the initial message from Sean on Twitter (see below) was meant to be one of hope, but we think that some out there interpreted it to be proof that there is another season coming up. He later came on to clarify, noting that he is not setting out to confirm anything.

For more discussions on the NCIS filming hiatus in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

Do we think that there is a season 18 renewal coming? More than likely, but there are still some major question marks out there about it. Take, for example, when CBS would actually announce it. Typically, we hear about pickups in late March/early April, but the current news situation could complicate things a little bit more. We do think it would be prudent still to announce a renewal, if for no other reason than that it would enable everyone to be able to relax and enjoy the remainder of season 17. It would alleviate some of the concerns that come from a shortened season, especially one where we know that there is a 400th episode looming somewhere in the future. That was originally supposed to air near the end of this current season, and there was even meant to be a PaleyFest panel all about it.

Rest assured, we feel confident about there being more NCIS on the horizon — we also think that Sean’s post is a hopeful sign that he would be returning as McGee.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on the next new NCIS episode

Are you hoping for an NCIS season 18 renewal announcement at some point in the future?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around if you want more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

for those who have brought it up – we have not been officially renewed yet, so in no way am I announcing a pickup or anything. please understand that. — Sean Harland Murray (@SeanHMurray) March 14, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







