Supergirl season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Melissa Benoist’s directorial debut







We know that there’s a lot of bad news out there related to Supergirl, with production shut down and there being no clear indicators of the path ahead.

So while the future of this season remains a little bit in limbo, we can go ahead and give you some more info on season 5 episode 17 entitled “Deus Lex Machina.” This is the directorial debut of one Melissa Benoist, and it is also one that is going to give you a greater sense of Lex Luthor’s movements following the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover events. There’s been a little bit of mystery there, as there has been most things pertaining to Earth-Prime. Expect some awesome stuff in general from Jon Cryer here — in general, we’re pretty thrilled that we’ve gotten as much Cryer as we have all things considered. If you’d noted prior to the start of the season we’d see Lex as much as we have, we aren’t sure that we would’ve ever believed you.

If you do want to score some other news now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the official Supergirl season 5 episode 17 synopsis below:

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#517). Original airdate 3/29/2020.

We’re excited not only about the idea of Benoist getting to step within the director’s chair, but that it is actually happening for a pretty notable episode, as well. It doesn’t feel like this is just some lighthearted installment that is going to matter much — it’s going to set the tone for most of the season as we know it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl and what is coming up for Alex Danvers

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 5 episode 17?

Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to also check back soon — there are, after all, more episodes airing soon. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







