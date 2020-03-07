Supergirl season 5 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Alex in Wonderland’







Even though Supergirl season 5 episode 16 may not be airing until we get around to March 22, we already have confidence in its greatness. This could prove to be one of the most entertaining episodes of the series for a multitude of reasons — but a lot of them will likely begin with Alex Danvers taking on a very different persona than what she’s used to.

Did you see that photo Chyler Leigh posted on Instagram last month? If not, you can check it out below! It’s a very super sort of suit, and we certainly feel like this is going to be tied to this episode somehow.

For a few more specifics, be sure to take a look at the Supergirl season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE – Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex. Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki (#516). Original airdate 3/22/2020.

The title for this episode is “Alex in Wonderland,” and it definitely feels appropriate, given that this feels like it’s probably going to be one of the most fun episodes we’ve had a chance to see all season long. There is room for a lot of surprises in here, especially depending on how far the writers take this Alex storyline. If it is tied to that costume reveal, we almost feel as though it’s going to be this show’s version of when Iris temporarily got to be a Speedster on The Flash. That proved to be a great time, so hopefully we’ll have something similar here.

View this post on Instagram If Alex could fly too… #SuperAlex @supergirlcw A post shared by Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) on Jan 22, 2020 at 1:45pm PST

