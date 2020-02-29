Supergirl season 5 episode 15 spoilers: Powerful Dreamer story coming







Supergirl season 5 episode 15 is going to be a new episode airing on March 15, and signs point towards it being especially memorable. “Reality Bytes” is going to give Nicole Maines a significant spotlight, as well as taking on some issues that are topical and emotionally significant from within the transgender community. While there may be a greater sense of love and acceptance than there was years ago, we’re still far from equality. There are examples of it on a near regular basis, and someone close to Nia is going to find herself a victim of one of them.

For a few more details about how this story will be presented, be sure to take a look at the Supergirl season 5 episode 15 synopsis:

DREAMER STEPS UP TO PROTECT HER COMMUNITY AFTER HER ROOMMATE IS VICIOUSLY ATTACKED – Nia’s (Nicole Maines) roommate, Yvette (guest star Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer because he doesn’t like that Dreamer is transgender and wants her to quit being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from additional harm, Dreamer refuses to give into his threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stands by Dreamer and enlists additional help from Brainy (Jesse Rath). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber (#515). Original airdate 3/15/2020.

We know that Maines has been looking to present more of Dreamer’s story on the show in terms of how she sees herself, and this could explore all aspects of it. You will have a great chance in order to learn more about what Nia as a person goes through on a daily basis, let alone some heroic moments for Dreamer. We know that there will be some other characters who likely have a role in all of this, but we’ll see some of that play out more and more over time.

