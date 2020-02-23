Supergirl season 5 episode 14 return date for Melissa Benoist, cast







If you find yourselves interested in either the Supergirl season 5 episode 14 return date or more details on the future, rest assured of this — we’ve got a lot of information within this article! Even though we have made it to the 100th episode of the series, that doesn’t mean that we’re near the end of the road at all. There are a lot of other stories that are coping, including more where we question Lena Luthor’s motives and wonder if there is a way to talk her out of her current plan.

Let’s also remind you of this at the moment — Lex Luthor is still involved trying to spin what he wants into reality. We know what he’s capable of, and the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event isn’t going to change that entirely.

What’s the bad news with all of this? Beyond some of Lena’s current plans, it’s the fact that the show isn’t going to be on the air next week. We were only recently on a hiatus and yet now, we’re doing that all over again. There is no new episode next week, and this installment is going to be airing on March 8. Hopefully, this will kick off a solid run of episodes that will bring us closer and closer to the finale, and that includes a big lead-up to season 6.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supergirl season 5 episode 14 synopsis with more information all about what’s coming:

LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help. Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt (#514). Original airdate 3/8/2020.

We would suspect the Non Nocere plan to take up a good chunk of what we see this season, but the largest question we’re left to wonder now is this: Who is the final boss this season? What are we building towards? For now, that’s under a lock and key.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information about Supergirl, including if Jeremy Jordan would return again

What do you want to see on Supergirl season 5 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other insight all about the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







