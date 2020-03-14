Legacies season 2 episode 16 may serve as finale, says EP







There is no doubt we’re in the midst of a rather chaotic situation right now regarding TV shows and the COVID-19 pandemic. Many series are shutting down production, and with that, there are a number of different programs are going to be cutting down episode orders as well.

For the sake of this article, what we’re discussing is the decision for Legacies season 2 episode 16 to be the final installment on The CW for now. In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Julie Plec noted that this installment, which is set to air later this month, could end up serving as the big send-off. Note that almost everything could change depending on the state of health in the country, but it seems as though the story for this episode works in the event the cast and crew don’t come back this season.

So what happens to the remaining four episodes that were a part of this order? We imagine that at the start of season 3, these installments could be picked back up. This doesn’t necessarily mean that season 3 is going to have a larger order than season 2. (There were originally going to be twenty episodes this season to go along with the 20 for Supernatural — the future of that show remains to be determined.)

For a few more details now on Legacies season 2 episode 16, check out the synopsis if you haven’t already:

SAVING JOSIE — In a race to save Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairytale world filled with dark magic. Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences. Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith and Chris Lee also star.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies

What do you think about Legacies season 2 episode 16 possibly being the finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

We completed through episode 216 for now. It’s actually a fun accidental season finale with a good cliffhanger, so it will be temporarily satisfying until we’re able to go back and finish the rest. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 14, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







