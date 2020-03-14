Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector finale ratings, season 2 hopes







The first Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector finale ratings are in over at NBC, and they at least do a reasonably good job of suggesting what the show’s future could hold.

Here’s the great news for those out there who love the series — the first episode of the two ended up drawing a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the best number since the premiere. The show dropped slightly to a 0.5 rating in the second hour, but this is still slightly above average for the season. It’s hard to gauge ratings for last night given the number of people self-quarantining/those who have other things on their mind, but in general we would argue that there are some reasons for hope here in terms of the series’ future.

Lincoln Rhyme was never a smash hit at NBC, and there’s no sense coming on here and trying to pretend that it was. Yet, what we did learn over the course of its run was that this is a show that did a reasonably good job of keeping its numbers steady. It developed a core group of fans and those who watched in the early going seemed to enjoy it well enough to keep watching until the very end.

While we understand it’s not our money and it’s easy for us to make opinions accordingly, we would personally go ahead and renew Lincoln Rhyme for another season. From our own personal vantage point, there’s no real evidence here not to. You can do another short season if you choose, or consider maybe pairing it and The Blacklist at the same time. This is one of the sleeper hits of the season in our eyes; it proved that there is an appetite out there for this material, and that there is a core viewer group that can be build upon over time.

