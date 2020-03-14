Lincoln Rhyme Hunt for the Bone Collector season 2: Renewed, canceled?







Following tonight’s finale, what are the odds of there being a Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector season 2 on NBC? While it may not be renewed or canceled yet, we can at the very least paint for you a picture.

First things first, we should note this: It’s not altogether unusual for the show’s future to not be altogether known at the moment. It’s actually pretty standard-operating procedure for the majority of network shows that are out there. NBC will take a look at both the live ratings and also the DVR figures before making their decision, and we don’t imagine that this is going to be an easy choice for them.

Let’s start things off with this — to date, season 1 of Lincoln Rhyme is averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 3.7 million viewers. While these numbers are down slightly from NBC’s other Friday scripted show in The Blacklist, they are also up versus some other shows that have aired in this timeslot including Blindspot. They’re also better than some other shows on the network including Good Girls and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — or at least the latter since it moved to Sundays.

The fact that the ratings for Lincoln Rhyme have stayed more or less steady is a very encouraging sign for the future. Meanwhile, we also think there are a multitude of creative reasons to keep the story going. While we do think this could’ve functioned fine as a one-season show, it’s hard for us to sit here and imagine NBC greenlighting a lot of new Friday shows in 2020 that are going to somehow fare better than it did. This is a tough night, especially when it comes to trying to recruit viewers who are often outside and doing other things.

