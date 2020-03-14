Outlander season 5 episode 5 sneak peek: Claire surprises Roger







Outlander season 5 episode 5 is arriving this weekend on Starz, and we already have some evidence that this one is going to be especially fun.

Take, for example, what we’ve got in the sneak preview below! In this video, you can see Roger accidentally surprising Claire while she is out doing some of her duties — he wasn’t expecting her to be awake, and he briefly had his gun pointed at her as a result.

Want some more Outlander video discussion? Then be sure to check out our thoughts on this past installment below! Once you do watch, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

Yet, probably the best moment of the entire preview is what Roger says after the fact — “I probably would’ve missed you, but still.” Brilliant. This is a wonderful little microcosm of what we like so much about Roger as a character. His humility is one of the things that always makes him stand out from the pack, and we also just relate to him at being rather terrible at just about everything related to being a solider. (We’d be just as bad at it, if not worse!)

Of course, we don’t want to get lost just in focusing on Roger’s flaws, given that he does have a skill set that is incredibly underrated. He’s highly intelligence, has a great sense of humor, and socially can be quite adept at resolving conflicts. He’s also incredibly determined, as evidenced from the fact that he survived everything that he went through last season. He’s a fully-formed character who is wrestling with being in a place and time not his own, and he’s trying to do his best to figure out who he is there. None of this is easy, and it’s not going to become any easier soon … especially with the threat of Stephen Bonnet still looming.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Outlander, including Sam Heughan on The Late Late Show

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news and insight. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







