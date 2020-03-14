Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Nomination Ceremony results!







The nomination ceremony took place within the Big Brother Canada 8 house this evening — so what did the HoH decide?

If you missed it, the Head of Household Competition fell in favor of Sheldon, who seems to have a pretty calculated approach to power. He’s not really out to make any big waves; instead, his goal is instead to just nominate two more people from the Evictors and not create any dissension towards him. His plan was to nominate Rianne and Madeline, with his end goal here being going ahead and getting Rianne out of the game. His fear is that she is a much more dangerous player than Madeline — something that we’d agree with, given that Rianne is a much stronger social player. She’s far more capable of going far, though there is a chance that Maddy will just end up being forgotten about.

So what about a replacement nominee? Sheldon’s already committed to not putting up John Luke as a replacement nominee, so someone like Hira could be a candidate. For now, it doesn’t seem like he wants to go after Minh Ly or either Chris or Kyle. Sheldon’s idea seems to be mostly building trust and getting out of this week in a way where people don’t want to come after him.

With Rianne and Maddy on the block, Sheldon seems to be making a solid decision for his long-term game — it’s not a flashy or a fun decision, but he’s seemingly playing this game to make it to the end as opposed to doing crazy stuff now.

