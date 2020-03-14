Elite season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Are we going to see an Elite season 4 renewal over at Netflix, or should we anticipate the series getting canceled? Within this article, we’ll do our best to update you on some of the latest when it comes to the show!

The first thing that we should note here is simply this: Netflix is not a streaming service to trifle with when it comes to potential renewals/cancellations. We’ve seen them cancel so many shows over the years, especially ones that are around this point in their run — take, for example, what we’ve seen them do with Anne with an E, Santa Clarita Diet, or a big-ticket show like Daredevil. Sure, sometimes there are complicated reasons for these cancellations, but it’s still striking and a major reminder that keeping a streaming show on the air these days is far from the easiest thing in the world.

Yet, there is some good news now when it comes to Elite. While a season 4 renewal has not been officially confirmed as of yet, there are rumors out there about a possible renewal for both a season 4 and a season 5, with the two seasons being filmed one right after the next. Remember that nothing is confirmed here at the moment.

One of the reasons why it might be important for there to be a renewal like this is simply this — the passionate following that is out there. Meanwhile, it benefits Netflix a lot to have a great deal of international programming. It exposes viewers to new sorts of entertainment, and it also allows for a larger breadth of stories. We’re sure that a show like Elite won’t be around forever, but with the premise being what it is, we do think that there is a pretty reasonable chance that this is a series that sticks around for several more seasons on end. Let’s go ahead and cross our fingers and hope that this happens…

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to Elite

Do you want to see Elite renewed for season 4 at Netflix?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some more information. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







