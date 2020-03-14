Blue Bloods season 10 episode 17 return date for Tom Selleck, cast







If you are curious in learning the Blue Bloods season 10 episode 17 return date at CBS, we do have more information within … with also a note that everything could still change.

If you didn’t know the news already, there are some shifts when it comes to the series airing due largely to the network’s own March Madness schedule. The basketball tournament was recently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of that, some programming is being shifted. Originally, the plan for Blue Bloods was for it to return on Friday, April 10, one week after the Hawaii Five-0 series finale airs on the network. With that being said, though, the series is going to be coming back a week earlier now — think April 3. (Hawaii Five-0 is airing the first part of its finale on March 27, which opens up an hour for Blue Bloods to air.)

For some more Blue Bloods video insight, check out some of the latest episode thoughts at the bottom of this article. Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll come bearing more discussions on upcoming episodes shortly!

So while there is going to be a new installment coming onto CBS at some point in the near future, there are still details that we have not heard about it for the time being. Remember that this is, at present, a very fluid situation. Because of real-life headlines and the like, there are obviously more important things than getting another synopsis right away. Nonetheless, we imagine that CBS will be giving some more details over the next week or two. That is often how they choose to do things and, in general, we don’t think there are going to be any extremely dramatic changes that transpire.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now, including some further insight on what the future could hold

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 10 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







