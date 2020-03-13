The Bachelorette filming with Clare Crawley delayed; what it means







Mere days removed from the crazy end of The Bachelor starring Peter Weber, we were getting set to move things forward with Clare Crawley. She was named the star of The Bachelorette, and typically there is a super-fast turnaround from the end of one season to the start of the next.

Yet, things are a little bit different this time around. Today, Warner Bros. TV confirmed that they are holding off on the start of Clare’s season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It joins a growing number of other series that are shutting down, and it’s a situation that is ever-evolving and changing. It’s possible that Clare’s season could begin in a matter of weeks, but it’s all up to what the network and studio feels is most appropriate.

More than likely, producers are already being cautious about establishing what Clare’s season will look and feel like. We feel like the odds are lower that Clare and her men will travel internationally, which has been a stable of past seasons of the show. Meanwhile, we’d anticipate fewer events featuring huge crowds as a means of ensuring everyone’s safety. (In all honesty, it’s a surprise looking back that ABC managed to have a live audience for their two-night The Bachelor finale — if that had taken place a day or two later, we doubt it would have transpired.)

There is no word at present as to whether or not this will end up delaying the premiere date for The Bachelorette (currently scheduled for mid-May), but we would imagine there’s a good chance of it. As it is, the premiere of this show happens right around the time the season is wrapping up filming; it would be an incredibly-quick turnaround to make something like that happen.

Of course, this is a developing story, and we will have some more news on all of it as it starts to become available. (Photo: ABC.)

