FBI season 2 episode 18 spoilers: FBI: Most Wanted crossover news







FBI season 2 episode 18 is not going to be your ordinary episode of the show. Instead, it’s a part of an epic crossover! We’ve seen plenty of these within the One Chicago world but now, this show and FBI: Most Wanted are going to join forces in earnest for an epic two-hour event. It’s happening on March 24, and one episode is going to bleed right over to the next.

So within the FBI hour of the crossover, you are going to see guest appearances from Julian McMahon, Roxy Sternberg, Kellen Lutz, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand. Meanwhile, within the FBI: Most Wanted hour we will see Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Jeremy Sisto, and Alana De La Garza and John Boyd all turn up.

For a few more details about both episodes, be sure to check out the synopsis for these two episodes below.

Part 1, “American Dreams” – Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his team come to help OA find a fugitive LaCroix arrested years ago after a bus with 26 students goes missing and he’s the main suspect, on the first part of a special two-part crossover, on FBI, Tuesday, March 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Part 2, “Reveille” – After taking down a terrorist, the FBI and their Fugitive Task Force partners turn their attention to the terrorist’s wife who escaped with one million dollars and is determined to follow through with her husband’s deadly plan. Also, LaCroix’s daughter, Tali, is taken away by ICE, but as Jess tracks her down, he realizes her detainment may be more than just random coincidence, on the second part of a special two-part cross over, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By the end of this crossover, the goal should be quite simple: Make people excited about the next one! We’ve got a feeling that this is something that could be an annual event without all that much of a problem at all.

