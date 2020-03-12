Dominic Purcell not leaving Legends of Tomorrow, depsite rumors







While we know that Legends of Tomorrow season 5 is already going to be losing Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford, there have been rumors about another long-term cast member. Thanks in part to social-media posts and then also runaway speculation, there have been rumors swirling all around Dominic Purcell, as well.

Was there a time in which Dominic was contemplating a departure from the CW show? He’s indicated that this was the case, but that was all the way back in the uneven-and-unspectacular season 1. A great deal has changed since then, as the show has become a critical favorite and is one of the more entertaining entries in the entire Arrowverse. After Routh’s Ray Palmer departs the Waverider, Mick Rory and Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) will be the only remaining original cast members from the show. It’s ironic in a way that Mick would have such a long run, given that he first entered the show as a criminal whose history with Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) made it hard to imagine that he would ever be fully reformed. He’s still got that dark side, but there’s so much more to this character than we first thought.

Luckily, Purcell notes in a post on Instagram (see below) that the rumors about his departure are false, and that he intends to fulfill the remainder of his seven-year contract to play this character. It’s possible the writers/producers could have other plans, or that the series ends with season 6. Hopefully, that won’t happen, and we can get at least two more seasons of Rory beyond the current one.

In the end, we’ll wait and see what happens with the show’s future — but you don’t have to worry about Dominic for now.

