Station 19 season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Sullivan reflects on his past







Moving into Station 19 season 3 episode 9, you’re going to see more evidence of the series giving you more info on the past. Because this is still a fairly new series, there are still opportunities in order to learn a little bit more about some of these characters. That’s especially the case when it come to Captain Sullivan, given that we are dealing with someone here who first joined the show in season 2.

By and large, there are three things that we know about Sullivan — his leadership skills, his relationship with Andy, and also his addiction. Moving into this episode, we’re also going to learn a little bit more about where he comes from. It’s a spotlight on his time in the Marines, and it may be useful as he could end up deescalating what is an incredibly violent situation.

For a little bit more news on what’s ahead, remember to check out our full Station 19 season 3 episode 9 synopsis:

When an Army veteran threatens to blow up a pawn shop, Sullivan reflects on his time as a Marine to deescalate the situation. Meanwhile, Vic and Dean try to reason with a man battling Alzheimer’s disease; and Pruitt takes a stand to honor fallen firefighters.

With Pruitt in particular, we can understand perfectly why he would want to move in this direction. This is a man currently grappling with his own mortality, as well as the less-than-stellar aftercare that Seattle firefighters are receiving. Him working to help fallen heroes may be a way to pave a better path for future men and women who take on the job. It’s another testament to the sort of person he is, as well as all of the different things that he is fighting for.

At the moment, signs point to this being an episode you’ll absolutely want to see — it’s going to be emotional, and it will test these characters socially almost more so than it will physically.

