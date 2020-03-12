NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 19 spoilers: Could Nell leave?







We’ve apparently made it to that time of the year again — one where we’re afraid of cast members leaving NCIS: Los Angeles. We’ve been there countless times with Linda Hunt, we’ve had moments with all of the main agents, and now we’re having it with Renee Felice Smith. Ironically, we’ve been in the spot before with her and Barrett Foa both one year ago, but we’re revisiting it in the March 29 episode entitled “Fortune Favors the Brave.” Remember that there is no episode this Sunday, so this installment (the 19th of the season) will follow some of what you end up seeing on Sunday, March 22.

So what’s happening to make us concerned about Nell’s long-term future? We’ll let the official NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 19 synopsis speak for itself:

“Fortune Favors the Brave” – While Sam investigates the murder of an Iranian exile working to overthrow the current regime, he must also try to save Agent Roundtree (Caleb Castille), a new agent who’s having an unexpectedly adventurous first day on the job, when he accidently triggers a bomb. Also, Nell makes a decision about her future with NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So this is certainly something to be concerned about for Nell’s future, but in general, it makes sense to have these concerns with almost every series regular at this point. NCIS: Los Angeles has been on the air for over a decade now, and in this era, that is almost an eternity. Very little lasts forever within the world of entertainment. Renee has appeared in more than 200 episodes so far, and if she ever does decide to leave, that’s a heck of a great run.

Yet, we don’t want to offer any assurances one way or another. Let’s just enjoy the run right now and see what happens. It would be a big changing of the guard if she goes…

