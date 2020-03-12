Outlander video: See Sam Heughan’s new Late Late Show interview







While we’ve already seen a number of Sam Heughan interviews as of late for Outlander, we’re right in the midst of campaign season for Bloodshot! This week, you had a chance to see the actor stop by The Late Late Show with James Corden in order to discuss the movie, plus also his relationship with Vin Diesel.

The video (which also features Emily Blunt) is a mostly lighthearted affair, as the trio talk a little about Vin (do you call him “Vin,” or just his entire name?), plus what also makes Bloodshot stand out versus a lot of the other comic-book movies that are out there. Meanwhile, you also get a great sense of the fear that just comes in when you have to come at Vin Diesel in an action scene.

From here, we do get quite a random exchange over who fries food better — the English or the Scottish. It’s totally random but, in all honesty, aren’t most late-night interviews? Most of you out there have probably seen enough of these to know that you can’t take too much of them seriously in terms of the content. We always wish that they were longer, but there are some other mediums for that! It’s one of the biggest reasons why we’ve seen podcasts surge to become so popular over the past several years.

Remember that Bloodshot is set to arrive in theaters tonight — remember to be safe if you’re heading out to see it! No doubt, these are scary times no matter where you are in the world.

