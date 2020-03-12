Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 20 sneak peek: Junior, Tani & breakfast







Friday night’s new episode of Hawaii Five-0 is the last before the two-hour series finale. Suffice it to say, this one is going to be emotional. It’s hard for it to be when you think about the suddenness of the show ending mixed with all of the storylines that are still open-ended.

One thing we can say with certainty at the moment is this — we’re glad that the writers did find a way to at least get to everything with Junior and Tani’s relationship before the end of the series. Otherwise, we’d be spending the rest of Five-0 eternity wondering what could have been. We know that the two are together, but there are still questions that remain … including whether or not the two are speeding things along a little bit too fast.

The latter is the basis for the new sneak peek below, as this one features Junior doing everything in his power in order to ensure that there is the perfect breakfast ready for Tani before they go off to work. It looks like you’ve got crepes, waffles, berries, and all sorts of fruit ready to go. Honestly, it feels like Junior has the ability to prepare a breakfast as good as any hotel out there — his plating is even great! (Maybe Junior can apply for a cooking competition if working with Five-0 doesn’t work out.)

We think that Tani appreciates the gesture greatly — yet, it’s also rather clear that it is overwhelming for her. This is someone who is used to just getting a coffee before work and that’s it — she has a routine and apparently, a five-star Junior Reigns breakfast isn’t a part of it. That’s where you get her saying that the two may be moving along too fast. Do we think that sentiment will change throughout the episode? Sure. Sometimes, people just get a little startled when they first wake up and because of that, Tani may not be recognizing some of the effort. Also, it’s a lot to take in at once.

Related News – Be sure to gather up some more news on Hawaii Five-0, including more details on where things go from here Friday

What do you think is going to happen with Junior and Tani before the Hawaii Five-0 series finale?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around and keep checking back for some other news related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







