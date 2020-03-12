NCIS, Outlander, other PaleyFest events postponed due to coronavirus







This has been quite the challenging day, to say the least, when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. News has come out about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s positive diagnosis, and the NBA recently decided to suspend play for the foreseeable future due to a potential spread of the disease. Due to its high death rate this is an incredibly dangerous situation, and that is why we are seeing the entire entertainment community impacted.

This does bring us to the news of the day now that all of PaleyFest, the annual event of television panels featuring a number of your favorite shows, has been pushed back. This means that events about the NCIS 400th episode, the current season of Outlander, and more have been pushed until health officials better determine that we have a safe environment. This may be far from the most popular decision at this given moment, but it is still the right one. It’s just a hard one for many people to swallow given the timing of the event and how close it was to begin — there may have been people who already traveled in order to see some of these panels.

The Paley Center, per the Twitter post below, notes that all ticket purchases will be honored for when the event is held in the future. This seems to be standard operating procedure for a lot of the major events that are happening this year. We know that there were a lot of actors and producers looking forward to being in attendance — remember that this is a bummer for them just like it’s a bummer for fans, given that this was a rare opportunity for them to be in front of a great deal of their supporters.

We’ll of course continue to have more news on this situation as it starts to come in — for now, though, we’re predicting that there are a number of other major events and panels that will end up being impacted one way or another. One of the more obvious ones is

