The Masked Singer season 3: Sarah Palin is the Bear Mask!







We know that The Masked Singer does have a tendency to book some surprising contestants … but this one may take the cake.

After all, who would have predicted going into this season that we would have seen Sarah Palin underneath the Bear Mask? We know that the former Alaska Governor has been on reality television before — she had a series on TLC and, beyond that, her daughter Bristol has a reality TV resume of her own. Her doing “Baby Got Back” is just about as unusual of a song choice as you’re going to find. We will say that Palin brought it, though we wouldn’t quite say that she was the benchmark for musical excellence, either. There’s a reason why she was eliminated tonight.

Still, Palin’s casting cements further that The Masked Singer is looking to bring on board some really notable names — while Palin may be quite familiar to reality TV, we are also talking about a former Vice-Presidential candidate. There have been a number of notable stars so far this season and we’ve got a feeling that this is going to continue. For now, though, we’re just eager to get to know the members of Palin’s group further given that, at least for now, we’re just at the stage of things where we are getting to know them.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see what other contestants get unmasked before we make it to the end of this season…

What do you think about Sarah Palin being the Bear on The Masked Singer season 3?

Is this an unmasking you would have ever predicted leading into the start of this season? Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, stick around for some other information regarding the series. (Photo: Fox.)

