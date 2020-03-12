Is Chicago PD new tonight? The danger that lies ahead







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ve got a little more news on that subject … and then also a look ahead.

We know that there is a lot of big, dramatic storytelling to come within the world of the NBC show … but you’re not going to be seeing it play out next week. Instead, new episodes are going to resume on March 18, but there are going to be well worth the wait. For more on that, all you have to do is look below.

Season 7 episode 17, “BEFORE THE FALL” ORIGINAL 03/18/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight enlists the help of a reformed gang member to get a key witness’ testimony in a murder case. More lives are put on the line as a gang war brews. TV-14

This is the one at the moment that has us most intrigued, and there are a wide array of different reasons for that. For starters, this is a chance to see a super-intense story for Hank Voight as he tries to get some testimony he needs — it’s a great test of his social skills.

Season 7 episode 18, “Lines” 03/25/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Intelligence does everything they can to build a case against the elusive leader of a drug ring, but things get complicated when Rojas realizes someone she cares about might be involved. TV-14

This episode, meanwhile, is going to prove to be a great one from the vantage point of Rojas. We still haven’t had a lot of opportunities yet to get to know her as a character beyond a job — this is a chance to expand her role, and we’re absolutely very much excited to see that happen.

Beyond these two, rest assured that there are some more installments coming! Be prepared to get excited for a lot of them…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD

What do you want to see on Chicago PD moving forward?

How do you think we’re going to see the story shift and expand? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you do want some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







