Survivor season 41 filming delayed due to coronavirus







Survivor season 41 is still happening on CBS, but in the end, it’s not going to be happening anywhere near as fast as planned.

In a letter to crew members obtained by Entertainment Weekly, show host and executive producer Jeff Probst first confirmed that the filming for the season will be delayed due to the spread of COVID-19, which has led to cancellations of a number of different events. The large-scale impact of this virus is something that we may not know for some time, but in between this and The Amazing Race stopping production, it’s clear that CBS is already feeling the impact of the virus in a big way.

Here is what Probst had to say on the subject:

“Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew, we have decided to push back our start date for Survivor season 41 … Though Fiji has no reported cases and is beautifully remote, our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 different countries, creating a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan. This situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step.”

Survivor season 41 is still slated to film at some point this May, and we would wager that there will be a season airing on CBS when you get around to the fall. There is also season 42 that will be impacted by this, given that typically, Probst films two seasons reasonably close to each other in the spring/early summer.

The current season of Survivor, Winners at War, was filmed last year and should air unaffected by anything.

Do you think that this marks CBS making the right decision for the sake of their show and the future? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

