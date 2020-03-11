Outlander season 5 episode 5 spoilers: New Sam Heughan photos!







Are you prepared to see Outlander season 5 episode 5 on Starz this weekend? This is an episode that is going to feature more crises — and also curveballs for Jamie and he works to try and build his militia.

The two photos that you can see in this article feature Sam Heughan’s Jamie front and center, as the character arrives at Hillsborough to continue his recruiting mission. However, soon after arriving his learns that Governor Tryon has a new idea when it comes to dealing with the Regulators. This may not be something that the character expects, and it could lead to a different way of thinking.

Interested in getting some more Outlander video coverage? Then be sure to watch our take on this past episode below! Once you do watch that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full Outlander playlist. We’ll have more news coming up on the series.

Also, there’s another risk that Jamie is going to run into during this episode, as it is going to be increasingly difficult for the character to hide his relationship with Murtagh. That’s something that he’s tried to do for the sake of his own safety, but the promo for this episode already made it cleared just how much Duncan Lacroix’s character is going to be hunted.

Jamie may have to lean on some of his closest friends and advisers in order to ensure that he can keep something resembling a cease-fire. This could be a chance for someone like Fergus to shine, which we’d love since Cesar Domboy hasn’t had enough to do so far this season.

There are some other struggles coming Jamie and the Fraser family’s way within this episode, but they may not be something that he is aware of right away. At Fraser’s Ridge, Roger and Bree are going to come to terms with their past, thanks largely to some new information Roger learns about Stephen Bonnet. This could be where the two get on the same page when it comes to this man, him being alive, and the threat he poses to their lives and to their son Jemmy.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to keep checking back with some further news on the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







