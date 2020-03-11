Supernatural season 15 episode 12 spoilers: Kim Rhodes returns!







On Monday night, Supernatural season 15 episode 12 is going to air and we don’t have to tell you this one is huge. “Galaxy Brain” is the first episode airing on Monday night, and it also just happens to be one with a notable returning guest star in Kim Rhodes!

Are we still bummed that Wayward Sisters never came to pass as a series? Absolutely, and we’re probably going to continue to be sad about that for a while. It’s just pretty impossible not to be, given that there was a lot of potential with this cast. Still, we’re glad that we have one more appearance from Jody Mills in this series, and also one that is going to have some important stakes to it. There is a lot for the show to address as we unravel everything with Chuck over the final episodes, and it is going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to figure this out.

For some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to view our Supernatural season 15 episode 12 synopsis with more news:

KIM RHODES RETURNS AS SHERIFF JODY MILLS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) respond to a frantic call and together along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes), assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Robert Berens and teleplay by Robert Berens (#1512). Original airdate 3/16/2020.

It goes without saying, but having Speight back as a director is another way to add to the nostalgia as we close in on the end of the series. We believe without a doubt that there are some great things coming before the end of the series, and we’re excited to see just what these look like. It’s going to get emotional, and things are only going to get crazier before they start to wind down.

