Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? The story possibilities to come







Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI, and her character of Maggie for good? We would understand how you would wonder that following last night’s episode.

Basically, what transpired is that Maggie opted to take a new assignment, one that was just too good for her to turn down. It’s not something that has to be permanent, though, so there could be a chance for her to come back to the team down the road. Is there always a chance that Maggie never comes back? Sure, as is often the case when real-life team members end up taking a new post or get reassigned.

Within the world of television, though, things are complicated for some different reasons. In this case, it has a good bit to do with Missy Peregrym’s real-life pregnancy. This storyline may just be a way to temporarily write the actress out while she welcomes a new member to her family, and there could be a chance for her to return down the road. Because Peregrym is one of the series’ leads, shifting the Maggie character away is one of the most sensible ways to handle this story. It’s always something that producers can work on a little bit later, whether it be the end of this season or at some point early on in a season 3. (Note that while CBS has yet to officially renew the series, we are fairly optimistic that there will be some good news coming sooner rather than later.)

So, for now, we would say that there isn’t too much to worry about when it comes to Missy’s long-term future as a part of FBI. If there was, it would make sense for there to be more exit interviews and the like following last night’s new episode. It would, after all, be such a seismic, newsworthy event for a major hit show to lose its lead midway through its second season. Not the sort of thing that happens often.

