The Masked Singer season 3 video: Who is the Astronaut?







Coming up on Wednesday night’s The Masked Singer season 3 episode, you are going to see six more new contestants enter the fray. This is the final group of newcomers this season, and we gotta say that this is quite the eclectic mix!

For a little bit more evidence of that, check out the video below to get a sneak preview of one of them in action in the Astronaut. This is someone who has quite possibly one of the coolest costumes this season — it’s one of the most human, and who hasn’t wanted to be an astronaut at some point? What’s a little bit surprising is hearing the Astronaut perform “You Say” by Lauren Daigle — this is not an easy song to sing, and very few people come out and do a ballad right away.

We’ll admit that without any clues, we’re utterly perplexed as to who this guy could be. There’s a part of us that thinks he is a professional singer just because of how much confidence it takes to go out on stage and do something like this right from the jump. Yet, there is simultaneously another part of us that thinks that this is a misdirect and it’s someone who’s always wanted to be a singer but never had the chance before. It sounds either like the Astronaut is a performer trying to hide their true voicee, or someone who isn’t a professional singer but is eager for the opportunity.

Either way, we hope that the Astronaut is someone who gets to stick around the show for a while. It’s a cool vibe, and we think that there are some great opportunities to create magic around someof his performances.

What do you want to see on Wednesday’s The Masked Singer season 3 episode?

The stars have aligned, and #AstronautMask is performing on #TheMaskedSinger TONIGHT at 8/7c! 💫 pic.twitter.com/fQMV5d21r0 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 11, 2020

