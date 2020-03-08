The Masked Singer season 3 video: Meet the Bear, Astronaut, & Swan







Come Wednesday night’s new episode of The Masked Singer, we’re going to have opportunities to meet six new performers! If it feels like there are a TON of contestants this time around, it’s because there is. It already feels like forever since we’ve seen the White Tiger and the Turtle; we can’t imagine what it will be like a little bit later on down the road.

In the promo below, you can get a small sense of what’s coming with some of the new performers including the Bear (who is performing “Baby Got Back”), the Swan, the Rhino, the Night Angel (arguably the most terrifying costume in the history of the show), the T-Rex, and the Astronaut. It’s an eclectic group of people who are all bringing their own style and personality to the show. It’s an interesting group that includes a World Record holder, an author, and dozens of gold records. Clearly, there are some professional singers in the midst … but it may not be the Bear.

At the end of the promo, The Masked Singer does promise that there’s going to be a “bombshell reveal” at the end of the episode. If we had to guess, we’d argue that we’re going to be seeing something along the lines of Tony Hawk as the Elephant or Lil Wayne as the Robot. There are some super-big-name celebrities that this show could just cast for one episode — they can come on and have a little bit of fun before then deciding to walk away and pursue other ventures. We like this idea, and in general, these episodes where we meet

What do you want to see on Wednesday night’s new The Masked Singer episode?

What do you want to see on Wednesday night's new The Masked Singer episode?

