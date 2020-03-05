





On tonight’s new episode of The Masked Singer season 3, we had a chance to learn who was under the Taco Mask. This was a fun character and with that in mind, it makes sense that a fun celebrity was under the mask in Tom Bergeron.

There are a lot of people who may have guessed this some time ago — for us, we had it more or less pinned down when we ended up just imagining Tom as a possibility. We started listening to the cadence in which he talked to the judges and, even with a voice modulator thrown in there, it very clearly belonged to him. We do love that Tom did this, given that the show does feel very much like something very much suited for him — silly, and a way to showcase a sense of humor and a different side.

Also, we do love the fact that The Masked Singer almost had themselves somewhat of a reality-show crossover with this series and then also Dancing with the Stars. It really makes so much sense when you think a little bit about there are a lot of Dancing with the Stars alum who are taking part of this show time and time again.

Now, there are only a tiny handful of these performers moving forward — the Banana, and then also the Kitty and then the Frog. The Banana is clearly the worst of the three, but there’s a lot of fun with almost every little thing that he does.

