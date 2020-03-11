NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 16 spoilers: A Lasalle impersonator?







Just in case losing Lasalle on NCIS: New Orleans was not bad enough, there’s more pain for the team coming. Season 6 episode 16 is the second of two installments airing on Sunday, and this is one that will involve around someone trying to impersonate Lucas Black’s late character.

Why do this? Obviously, the impersonator in question has a very specific endgame in mind. Beyond that, though, there are some other reasons why Lasalle could be targeted. While impersonations like this are not super common, they do happen here and there to the recently deceased. Criminals take advantage of the idea that not everyone may know about what happened and, because of that, they are going to do what they can to exploit the situation and get what they want. Judging from the NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 16 synopsis below, it does seem as though this impersonator is at least briefly successful with some of their plans:

“Pride and Prejudice” – When a man impersonating Lasalle attempts to free a young woman from jail, the team investigates both the imposter and the prisoner. Also, Pride’s daughter pays him a surprise visit, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, March 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There are not too many opportunities we have in order to see Laurel Pride on the series these days, and we hope that the producers take advantage of this opportunity while they can! After all, it does appear as though Shanley Caswell (who plays the character) is going to be extremely busy coming up with a role on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Ironically, she will be playing there a character in law enforcement — in that way, maybe she is taking after her fictional father to some degree!

As for why we’re getting two episodes of NCIS: New Orleans on the same night, our thinking is that it has a great deal to do with CBS making sure they get all of their episodes on the air before May sweeps comes to a close. NCIS: Los Angeles is already a little ahead of the game.

