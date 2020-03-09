NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 15 spoilers: Tammy’s big story







There are a couple of things worth noting about NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 15 in advance, starting with this: A time difference. This show is going to be airing at a special spot next week in 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it’s going to be followed by another installment that is airing at 10:00.

Alas, for now the only episode that we’ve got information on is episode 15, which is going to be a big one for Tammy Gregorio — which we always welcome. She’s going to find herself helping to look after a teenage girl in peril after a tragic shooting — this is an episode that is going to be one part mystery and another part rescue mission. It’s also going to give us a chance to see a different side to this character than what we’re typically used to seeing. Be prepared for some excitement and drama to say the least.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Relentless” – Tammy must protect Rachel (Lillian Carrier), a research-obsessed teenage girl, after her father is shot in their home, while the rest of the team searches for a motive, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, we imagine that there are going to be a lot of other twists, turns, and surprises thrown into this episode, as well. How can there not be? Just remember for a moment here that this is a show where you’ve got a relative newcomer in Quentin Carter, and we have a feeling that there is a whole lot more to learn about this character. One thing we do know is that we love Charles Michael Davis — he’s got a lot of charisma that should translate rather well into what’s going on with this show.

